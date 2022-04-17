Annual export from Yazd province increases 33%

TEHRAN- The value of export from Yazd province, in the center of Iran, rose 33 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year, a provincial official announced.

Mohammad-Hossein Salmani, the director-general of the province’s customs department, said that 3.122 million tons of commodities worth $491.466 million were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports also indicate five percent annual growth, he added.

He named ceramics and tiles, steel sections including rebars, steel ingots, nylons and granules, all types of light hydrocarbons, and molybdenum compounds as the major exported items, which were mainly exported to the neighboring countries including Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Uzbekistan, and Oman.

The official further announced that 103,706 tons of products worth $267.648 million were imported to the province during the past year, showing 40 percent rise in value and 84 percent growth in weight year on year.

He named frozen beef and chicken meat, raw materials for production units, spare parts and machines for production lines and industry, acrylic fibers, and waste paper and cardboard as the main imported products, and Turkey, China, the UAE, Italy, Brazil, Netherlands, Iraq and Germany as the major sources of imports.

As previously announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to its previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

