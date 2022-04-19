Arab children in southern Iran celebrate Girgian

TEHRAN - Iranian Arab children flocked to the streets in large numbers on Sunday night to mark the mid-Ramadan celebration of Girgian in Khuzestan and Bushehr provinces.

Girgian is a traditional occasion among Iranian Arabs, which is marked on the 15th night of Ramadan every year. On Girgian, children often wear traditional garbs and go door-to-door to receive sweets and nuts from neighbors while also singing traditional songs.