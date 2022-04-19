Iran issued warning to Israel through European intermediaries: report

TEHRAN - A Western source claimed that the Islamic Republic of Iran sent a warning message to Israel through European intermediaries about the bank of targets that could be targeted inside Israel.

Fars News Agency indicated that following the recent warnings by various military and civilian officials in the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the Presidency, the Army and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, to Israel regarding any adventure that it might commit, Western sources claimed that Israel received a warning message from Iran.

The "Intel Sky" account on Twitter - which specializes in international risk analysis, monitoring international aviation and news on various crises - claimed that Iran sent a warning message to Israel through intermediaries about the bank of targets that can be targeted within Israel.

“Iran has sent to Israel, through European intermediaries, pictures/locations of all its biological, chemical and nuclear weapons storages that will be struck at the first military clash,” Intel Sky said on Twitter.

No details were available about this allegation, and no Iranian or Israeli official commented on this piece of news.

The news came after Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday issued a strong warning against any Israeli move to harm Iran. President Raisi made the remarks during a military parade held on the occasion of Army Day. Flanked by Army generals in an elevated stand, Raisi told parading troops that Iran will respond to any Israeli aggression against Iran in Israel’s depth.

Underlining that Iran will never start a war, but will face any aggression with a remorseful and decisive response, President Raisi announced the high readiness of the country's military forces and the high intelligence elite of these forces in the face of regional and international developments.

He asserted that the slightest movement of the enemy will not be hidden from the sharp eyes of Iran’s armed forces, noting, “The Zionist regime [Israel] that is seeking to normalize relations with some regional countries must now that the slightest move it makes will not be hidden from the sharp eyes and intelligence of the Armed Forces and intelligent forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Stressing that any movement of the Zionist regime against Iran will lead to a decisive response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Raisi warned the leaders of the regime, “Beware that the great and formidable power of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not leave you as you are for a second.”



