Tehran theater hosts “The Good Doctor”

TEHRAN – American playwright Neil Simon’s comic play “The Good Doctor” went on stage at Tehran’s Malek Theater last week.

Iranian actor Ashkan Khatibi is the director of the play, which is a musical comedy set in 19th century Russia and consists of a series of short plays based on short stories and other works by Russian writer Anton Chekhov.

The only connecting thread between the series is the character of the writer, who is reminiscent of Chekhov.

The performance is held by a cast composed of Khatibi’s acting students including Nura Peidayesh, Mahak Ahmadi, Raya Ramezani, Sepinud Bazargani, and Matin Nasiri.

Khatibi staged the play for the first time in August 2018 at Divare Chaharom Theater, a private hall in downtown Tehran, and later in 2020 in Tehran’s Sepand Hall.

“The Good Doctor” had been performed previously at various theaters in Tehran and several other Iranian cities by different directors and troupes.

Khatibi also staged “Reading Chekhov under the Supervision of a Representative from the Russian Federation” at Malek Theater with the same troupe.

The play is based on plays by English playwright and novelist Michael Frayn, Iranian writer Omid Sohrabi and Khatibi himself.

Both plays will remain on stage until May 21.

ABU/MG



