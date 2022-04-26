“Last Lullaby in Tehran” leads nominations at ISFA Awards

TEHRAN – Iranian director Mohammad Vahdani’s “Last Lullaby in Tehran” received nominations in nine categories, including best film and best director, at the 12th edition of the Iranian Short Film Association (ISFA) Awards, the organizers announced on Tuesday.

The film is about a young man, who goes to a photography studio to pick up his ID photos, but the photos he is given don’t look like him at all. Solving the problem in the studio leads to the initiation of a romantic relationship with the receptionist.

Meanwhile, in another part of the studio, the famous Iranian poet and director, Forough Farrokhzad, recite her last poem, just a few hours before she tragically died in a car accident.

Setareh Pesyani has been nominated for the best actress award for her role in the film, while Ashkan Fakhari and Soheil Behnam have been nominated for the best music award.

“Last Lullaby in Tehran” is followed by director Reza Nejati’s “Leniency” with eight nods and Ronak Jafari’s “Morse” with six nominations.

“Leniency” is about a student and his friend, who conspire against their math teacher.

“Morse” tells the story of three prisoners who escape from prison, while one of their inmates committed suicide in prison.

The ISFA award ceremony is planned to be held within a month.

Photo: A scene from “Last Lullaby in Tehran” by Mohammad Vahdani

ABU/MG

