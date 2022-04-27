Annual non-oil export from Khuzestan province increases 75%

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Khuzestan province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 75 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year, an official with the province’s customs department announced.

Gholamreza Balouti-Mirza said that 17 million tons of commodities worth $677 million were exported from the province in the past year, indicating also 12 percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

He named clinker, petrochemicals, service goods for factories, and vegetables as the main exported items and the United Araba Emirates (UAE), China, Brazil and European countries as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 20.56 million tons of commodities worth $10.197 billion have been imported to the country through Khuzestan province in the past year, indicating 51 percent rise in value and 18 percent growth in weight year on year.

He said that 99 percent of the province's imported goods were basic goods, which include corn, oil, rice, wheat and factory raw materials, imported from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and other countries.

As previously announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to its previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

