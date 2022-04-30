Iran futsal team to play Argentina, official says

TEHRAN – Iran national futsal team will play Argentina in a friendly match, Ehsan Osouli, member of football federation’s board of directors, said.

The Iranian team prepare for the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup which will start in Kuwait in September.

“We’ve negotiated with Argentina futsal committee and have reached an initial agreement with them,” Osouli said.

“The futsal committee has also negotiated with Spain and Portugal futsal committees but the friendly matches have not been yet finalized,” he added.