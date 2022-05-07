Memories of a warrior lady

The stories that have been handed down to us from our country's recent history are mostly based on the memories of individuals who had a significant role in the events of those years.

One of these significant stories is “The Essence of patience”. It’s the memories of Gohar Sharieh Dastgheib, a political activist and one of the Islamic Revolution's warriors. This book has been written by Tayyebeh Pazuki and published by Soore Mehr publication.

The author portrays the main character's entire life in eight chapters, with the first chapter focusing on her family, education, and marriage. The book's second chapter tells her life in Abadan from 1956 to 1966, beginning with a description of the city's beauty at the time and ending with her migration to Tehran. The third chapter is on her educational and work experiences. The fourth chapter of the book is titled "Refah School," and it includes details about her experiences working at the Refah School. In the fifth chapter, the author has addressed the battles and struggles of years before the revelation triumph. The next chapter, which begins with her brother-in-law’s imprisonment and continues with the topic of ideological differences in Qasr prison, is dedicated to the subject of pain and patience. For the book's eighth and final chapter, the title "The last two years" has been selected, and the narrator explained in this chapter that the year 1977 began peacefully, but then things happened that made people aware of what was going on in our country.

One of the features of Dastgheib memories is that it may be enjoyed by both a general and a special audience because it has a feminine vibe that makes it emotional and colorful on one side, and on the other side, it expresses important unspoken facts about the revolution's history, and readers gain good historical information by studying it.

