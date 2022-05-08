TEDPIX climbs 9,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 9,150 points to 1.552 million on Sunday.

As reported, over 11.411 billion securities worth 59.384 trillion rials (about $212.8 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 7,977 points, and the second market’s index gained 14,481 points.

TEDPIX rose 145,000 points (10.5 percent) in the past Iranian month Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20).

Head of Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said 25 new major companies are ready to offer their shares at the country’s stock exchange.

“Many initial public offerings (IPOs) are going to be made in the near future, and now about 25 companies are ready to enter the market,” Eshqi told IRNA.

“Over the last six months, we have been preparing initial offerings in accordance with market conditions and the balanced entry of liquidity into the market. Currently, Tehran Stock Exchange and Iran Fara Bourse (IFB) officials and experts have made the necessary plans so that the initial public offerings can be made in accordance with the best conditions for capital to enter the market,” he explained.

