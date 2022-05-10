Foreign rock climbers visit oasis town for competition 

TEHRAN – Tens of international rock climbers have arrived in Ardakan, an oasis city in Yazd province, for sightseeing and to take part in a competition.

The rock-climbing competition is held in the historical site of Chakchak on the outskirts of Ardakan, Ahmad Akhundi said on Tuesday.

The competition is attended by some 300 Iranian rock climbers as well as 35 foreign climbers from France, Turkey, Iraq, Germany, and Croatia, the provincial tourism chief stated.

Such events are effective in introducing the tourism capabilities of Ardakan city, particularly in the sports tourism field, and highlighting the Chakchak site, as a world-class tourist destination, the official explained.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony on Friday, he noted.

Ardakan lies on the margins of the central Iranian desert in Yazd province. Historical suctions such as qanats (underground aqueducts), windmills, badgirs (wind towers), caravanserais, mosques, and mansions constitute parts of its attractions.

Sports events of various kinds and sizes attract tourists as participants or spectators and destinations try to add local flavors to them to distinguish themselves and provide authentic local experiences. Mega sports events such as the Olympics and World Cups can be a catalyst for tourism development if successfully leveraged in terms of destination branding, infrastructure development, and other economic and social benefits.

