Iran’s Yousefi sets record in IWF Junior World Championships

May 11, 2022 - 0:3

TEHRAN - On the final day of the 2022 International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Junior World Championships in Heraklion, Greece, Iranian weightlifter Alireza Yousefi put on a record-breaking performance.

The superheavyweight won the gold by a 28-kilogram margin and set a new Junior world record clean & jerk of 239 kilograms.

The 18-year-old weightlifter won the gold medal for a total of 416kg in the Men’s +109-kilogram category.

Yousefi’s new Junior world record clean & jerk is one kilogram heavier than the previous one, which he also held, scored at the 2021 IWF World Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Uzbekistan’s Mirkhosil Mirzabaev (176-212-388) and Ukraine’s Bohdan Taranenko (167-207-374) won silver and bronze, respectively.

