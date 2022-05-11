Salehi Amiri to step down as president of Iran’s NOC

TEHRAN – Reza Salehi Amiri will step down as Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) president after four years.

Salehi Amiri was elected as president of Iran’s NOC in January 2018 as a replacement for Kioomars Hashem.

“According to the regulations, I can participate in the presidential elections but I’d rather quit my job in the committee,” Salehi Amiri.

“I did my best during my career and the people in future will judge me. We founded the National Sports Museum of Iran which is among top museums in the world,” he added.

“One of the functions of sport as part of public diplomacy is to spread peace and friendship among nations and we worked according to sports diplomacy in the four-year period,” Salehi Amiri added.