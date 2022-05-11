Americans have increasingly become disenchanted with both established political parties: writer

TEHRAN – An American writer says that the American people are disappointed with both established parties, the Republicans and Democrats.

Q: How do you evaluate the public attitudes towards Democrats and Republicans?

A: Since 1992, Americans have increasingly become disenchanted with both established political parties.

Moderate Democrats are uncomfortable with militant "progressives" whose left-wing views circulate on university campuses, in media editorial meetings and swirl across social media platforms.

Socially open-minding economic conservatives do not support rigid positions of the religious right-wing in the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, there is growing acceptance that supposed "elites" merely enrich themselves while destroying realistic opportunities to prosper at home and weakening America's global standing abroad.

The bloc that is surging is independent thinkers who are unhappy and very likely to make their voices heard at rallies and at the polls.

Q: Biden's critics question Biden’s mental ability. To what extent this can affect the results of the upcoming elections? What about Trump's emotional and psychological health?

A: Joe Biden is obviously not playing near the top of his game. His public remarks are at times utter nonsense and major decisions of his administration are truly awful, whether regarding the economy or foreign affairs.

If his family truly cared about him they would urge him to transition out in a dignified manner. This is, of course, difficult because Kamala Harris has a tin ear, cannot connect well with the electorate and demonstrates almost daily truly appalling political instincts and judgment.

In contrast, Donald Trump remains vigorous and engaged, though also getting on in his years.

Q: Do you think Trump enjoys sufficient support among the public to return to the political scene or his popularity is just limited to Republican masses?

A: Even if Biden actually got 81 million votes in November 2020, a substantial proportion of supposed supporters then must be ashamed now to admit they actually believed his campaign promises and endorse his performance as president.

So, if Trump holds on to his health and ages well, he would defeat Joe Biden handily in 2024, assuming elections are then free and fair.

Trump would also defeat any progressive nominee commandingly. How he might fare against a moderate, young Democrat is another question. At this moment, no such spoiler comes to mind.

Q: Could you give us an image of the situation if Trump becomes president again? What would be the future of the U.S. democracy and its international reputation?

A: Long before the election, Trump would spell out his positions and field a team of uncompromised winners so that he and his administration could hold the Deep State at bay as they rushed to reverse many ruinous policies of the Biden era.

The southern border would be sealed and dangerous criminal elements would be returned to points of origin. Spending and tax policies that triggered rampant inflation would be substantially reversed. Incentives would be employed to help cities bring down exploding criminality across the nation.

The war on free inquiry and common sense would end through the breakup of tech monopolies and prosecution of fake charities including endowed, name-brand universities that enrich insiders and donors while canceling those who dissent from "orthodoxy".

The war on capitalism and against fossil fuels would end and, instead, wasteful public sector bureaucracies would either be eliminated or put on starvation diets.

Learning from our many mistakes, the United States would reject diktats from Klaus Schwab and ill-conceived, unregulated globalism that project power and seed their own pockets grifting off of the United Nations and its many tentacles.

Q: What are the main factors that determine Americans' attitudes in upcoming elections?

A: Most important by far are "pocketbook" issues: job prospects, incomes after taxes, costs of living, and values of assets saved for retirement. On these issues, Biden and progressive Democrats are today in horrific shape. Lots can happen, in theory, before November 2022 but, at this moment, it is tough to imagine how the Biden administration might cobble together required support for sorely needed reforms given its standing in the polls.

Crime is also a serious issue that augurs poorly for Biden and for Democrats. Finally, bad outcomes abroad, especially in military conflicts, will hurt warmongers in both parties.

There has not been a case in modern American history where a president stumbles so badly and in so many ways while a hobbled press refuses to investigate financial ties involving numerous members of his own family that are deeply concerning.

The main rival of the United States-China--clearly is better off under Biden yet few have bothered to question why Hunter Biden's investigation has failed to lead to prosecutions and more. These are very dangerous moments where conflicts can quickly spin out of control.

