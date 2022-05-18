Iranian children honored at Louis François Center art competition

TEHRAN – Iranian children have won awards at the 28th International Visual Art Competition in Troyes, France.

Avina Aliasghari, a member of the Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA – Kanoon), won third prize in the category for the children aged between 3 and 5, the institute announced on Wednesday.

Sama Sheikhi received a prize in the category for the children aged between 6 and 9.

Miad Taqipur, Erfan Arbabi, Sana Sedqi, Mehrana Toluei, Atena Abbasi and Sadra Qolinia, all of whom are the members of Kanoon branch offices across Iran, were awarded diplomas of honor.

“Travels, Dreams or Nightmares” was the theme of the contest, which is co-organized every year by the Louis François Center for UNESCO and the World Art Institute of Youth – Centre for UNESCO (Imaj).

The International Visual Arts Competition is open to everyone from 3 to 25 years old.

The competition is organized to promote the practice of art among children and young people around the world in the hope of uniting them through an international activity.

The World Art Institute of Youth – Centre for UNESCO (Imaj) has assigned itself the task of giving children and youth a place in the memory of mankind.

The center archives all participants' artistic creations inside its artothèque (art library), “Memories of the Future”.

All submissions remain the property of the center, which reserves the right to use the creations for all practical purposes within the framework of its activities.

The theme of this year’s competition is “The landscape that I love, the nature I must preserve”.

Eleven-year-old Iranian girl Parmida Azadian won first prize at the competition in 2020.

In addition, Faranak Purali, Ava Kowsari, Mohammadreza Rezai, Milad Sadeqi, Mohammad-Hassan Hasheminejad, Kiandokht Azizi, Rojan Marjani, Parnia Azami, Baran Qaderi-rad, Sarina Rabi Hamedani, Zahra Javaheri and Chida Qorbani were awarded diplomas of honor.

Prize winning or not, all paintings remain the property of the UNESCO center. The center, therefore, reserves the right to use the creations for all practical purposes within the framework of its activities.

Photo: Five-year-old Iranian girl Avina Aliasghari’s drawing won third prize at the 28th International Visual Art Competition in Troyes, France.

MMS/YAW