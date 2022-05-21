Qajar-era manuscripts on display at Mashhad exhibit 

TEHRAN – A collection of manuscripts by Abbas Qoli Khan, a Qajar-era (1789-1925) governor, are currently on display in an exhibition at the Great Museum of Khorasan in Mashhad.

The historical documents along with a number of postage stamps, dating back to the Qajar and Pahlavi (1925-1979) eras, telegrams related to the exchange of information between Iran and the Soviet Union, and some postcards have recently been donated to the museum by Abbas Qoli Khan’s family, CHTN reported on Saturday.

This exhibition displays 160 manuscripts, belonging to Abbas Qoli Khan and his son Pasha Khan, which have been handed down from father to eldest son, Said Siavash Vakili, one of the descendants of Abbas Qoli Khan.

As the consul of Torbat -e Jam, Abbas Qoli khan Vakil al-Dowleh was sent to the Khorasan region by the order of Qajar king Nasser ad- Din Shah (1821-1896).

Among the many historical and civil monuments left from Abbas Qoli Khan is the Abbas Qoli Khan Theological School, one of the seminaries of Mashhad.

