SAIPA allocates 35,000 cars’ sales capacity to implement Family & Youth Support Plan

Deputy Managing Director of SAIPA Automotive Manufacturing Group Company for Sales & Marketing Affairs said that SAIPA has offered 35,000 vehicles for sales in line with implementation of a plan to support Iranian households.

Hossein Kazemi made the remarks on Saturday and emphasized that SAIPA Auto Manufacturing Company has not any restriction in registering applicants in line with implementation of a plan to support family and youth population in the country.

In a new sales plan within the framework of an integrated system, SAIPA Automotive Manufacturing Group Company has considered a significant capacity for applicants of Family and Youth Population Support Plan based on the scheduled program, as many as 35,000 cars, he added.

After announcing the law on Supporting Family and Youth Population Plan in the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Iranian Parliament also called Majlis), “We have implemented a number of eight projects in SAIPA Automotive Manufacturing Group Company since last year and so far 3,500 people have completed their final registration at the plan.”

Referring to producing high-quality cars and realizing 85 percent objectives of car production at the company, the deputy managing director of the company said that the daily production of 1,800 units of car, which has been achieved with the nonstop and unflinching efforts of industrious workers, engineers, and managers of the Group, “We have no restrictions on the registration of applicants in the implementation of the Family and Youth Population Support Scheme.”