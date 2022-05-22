Iran rejects remarks attributed to Ayatollah Khamenei on Vienna talks

TEHRAN – Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh has reacted to reports attributing remarks to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei about the talks in Vienna over reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

On Saturday, several Persian-language media outlets quoted an Al Jazeera report as saying that Ayatollah Khamenei had told the Qatari Emir that he was ready for a compromise on the Vienna talks. The Al Jazeera report, in turn, cited Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman’s interview with German newspaper Handelsblatt in which he pointed to the readiness of the Iranian “leadership” to reach common ground on the Vienna talks.

Khatibzadeh told Tasnim that the Qatari account of the remarks made during Ayatollah Khamenei’s meeting with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad was fully incorrect and it seems that Al Jazeera mistranslated the Qatari foreign minister’s remarks.

“The Supreme Leader didn’t speak of compromise. Instead, he told the emir of Qatar: ‘We have always said that negotiations should be result-oriented (and) not a waste of time. The Americans know what to do to achieve that’,” Khatibzadeh said.

He added, “It is quite clear from the content of the Supreme Leader's remarks that the ball is in America's court, which must make a wise political decision to fulfill its obligations.”

Of note, the Persian word for compromise is sazesh, which connotes an extremely negative political meaning equal to surrender in Iran. Some Persian-language outlets used this word in translating the comments of the Qatari foreign minister and claimed that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution used the word in his meeting with the emir of Qatar, something that was rejected by Khatibzadeh.

The Qatari foreign minister said that the Iranian leadership had told the Qatari side that it was ready for a middle-ground solution to the standoff, according to Al Jazeera.

He told Handelsblatt that a solution to the Iranian file would support stability in the Persian Gulf. He added that pumping additional quantities of Iranian oil to the market would help stabilize crude prices and reduce inflation.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his entourage met with Ayatollah Khamenei on May 12, 2022.

Speaking at the meeting, the Leader stressed the necessity of increasing political and economic relations between Iran and Qatar, according to the khamenei.ir. He stated that the way to resolve regional issues must be sought without the interference of foreign elements. Referring to the continuation of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the people of Palestine, he said, “The Arab world is expected to explicitly enter into political action against these open crimes.”

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the solidarity and stability of relations between Iran and Qatar is to the advantage of both countries and added, “The level of current economic dealings between the two countries is very low and it should increase to several times of this amount. Regarding political matters too, the ground is ready for more exchange of ideas. I hope this trip will mark a new beginning for expanding cooperation.”

While expressing his agreement with the statements of the Emir of Qatar in condemnation of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution described the decades-long oppression of the vicious Zionists against the Palestinian people to be a bitter reality and a blow to the world of Islam. He said, “Against such crimes, the Islamic Republic of Iran expects the Arab world to explicitly enter the arena of political action.”

Referring to the statements of the Emir of Qatar regarding last year’s events in Sheikh Jarrah, Ayatollah Khamenei said, “Regarding that matter, some Arab countries’ support for the Palestinians was even less than that of some European countries. They took no stance, and presently too, they’re continuing in the same way.”

The Leader emphasized, “If Arab countries have adopted this position out of their fear of the Zionist regime or due to certain interests, they should know that today the Zionist regime is in a situation where there is no reason to fear it, nor can one expect to gain anything from it.”

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that the solution to regional issues is in the hands of regional countries and this solution should be sought through dialogue. He went on to say, “The issues of Syria and Yemen too can be resolved through dialogue. Of course, dialogue should not take place from a position of weakness while the other side – primarily the U.S. and others – rely on their military and financial power.”

The Supreme Leader stressed that in order to resolve the issues of the region, one does not need the interference of others. “Wherever the Zionists step in, they bring corruption and they are unable to give any power or concessions to other countries. Therefore, we the countries of the region must strengthen our relations as much as possible through cooperation and consultation.”

Referring to the agreements made between Iran and Qatar, he emphasized, “These agreements must be fulfilled at a specific time and date.”