“Criminal Justice” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “Criminal Justice: A Very Short Introduction” by Julian V. Roberts, a professor of criminology at the University of Oxford, has been published in Persian.

Translated by Majid Qurchibeigi, the book was published by the Organization for Researching and Composing University Textbooks in the Humanities – SAMT.

The criminal justice system is wide ranging, from the crimes themselves and policing to the sentencing of offenders and prisons.

In this short introduction, Roberts draws upon the latest research and current practices from a number of different countries around the world.

Focusing on the adversarial model of justice found in common law countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, he discusses topics such as the uses of imprisonment, the effects of capital punishment and the purposes of sentencing.

Considering the role of the victim throughout the criminal justice system, as well as public knowledge and attitudes towards criminal justice, Roberts critically assesses the way in which the system functions and its importance around the world.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian translation of Julian V. Roberts’ “Criminal Justice”.

