Iranian short to compete at U.S. film festival

TEHRAN –Iranian short film “On the Beach” by Abolhassan Keyvan will go on screen at Manhattan Film Festival, Honaronline reported on Monday.

The film tells the story of a young man whose fiancé has migrated abroad and the man has been waiting for her on the beach for days. His brother visits him every day, brings him food and water, and sometimes blames him for his condition.

Manhattan Film Festival will be held in New York from June 9 to 23.

Photo: A scene from “On the Beach” by Iranian director Abolhassan Keyvan

