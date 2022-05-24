Iran, Qatar to increase health co-op in World Cup

TEHRAN – Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi and his Qatari counterpart Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari discussed ways to strengthen cooperation during the 2022 World Cup, ISNA reported on Tuesday.

Iran-Qatar relations in the field of health have been favorable for a long time and there are axes to strengthen joint cooperation between the two countries, Einollahi said on the sidelines of the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva.

Investing in the field of health and expanding scientific cooperation between the two countries, such as holding scientific congresses, exchanging professors and students, awarding scholarships, and exchanging information on various issues in the field of health, especially non-communicable diseases can strengthen both countries’ health system.

Al Kuwari also called for the expansion of interactions between the two countries in the field of health and stressed the exchange of achievements of the two countries’ health systems.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to be the 22nd running of the FIFA World Cup competition, the quadrennial international men’s football championship, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18.

FB/MG