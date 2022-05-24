Raisi’s trip to Oman marks a ‘turning point’ in ties: ambassador

TEHRAN – Ali Najafi, Iran’s ambassador to Muscat, has described President Ebrahim Raisi’s visit to Oman as a “turning point” in relations between the two countries, telling ISNA that he is hopeful it can greatly help develop relations.

Raisi made a one-day trip to Muscat on Monday. The Iranian president was officially welcomed by the sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik Al-Said at the airport. In the welcoming ceremony, a 21-gun salute was performed in the honor of President Raisi.

This visit was important in different aspects as it was given considerable notice at regional and international level, Najfai said.

The ambassador wen to say that “relations between Iran and Oman has always been good” and such visits “especially at the level of heads of state” have always been the focus of attention.

Ambassador Najafi said the visit falls within Iran’s policy of consolidating relations with neighbors.

Oman is considered the Switzerland of West Asia. It has been mediating between Iran and the United States over certain thorny issues in recent decades. For instance during the Obama administration, it hosted talks between Iranian and American diplomats over the Iran nuclear issue.

“Oman has always been playing a good and constructive role on issues related to Iran at regional and international level,” the ambassador remarked.

He went on to say that the Omani leader warmly welcomed the Iranian president and “we are thankful to the warm hosting of the Omani government and nation.”

In President Raisi’s visit to Oman the focus of attention was on developing ties, especially at economic level and pragmatic approach in implementing agreements and MOUs, the ambassador explained.

Raisi’s visit provided a special opportunity for the two leaders to comprehensively review ties and study the potentials in each country, he said, adding, “The heads of state of the two countries put special emphasis on implementing agreements in line with the development of economic ties between the two countries.”

He went on to say that trade ties between Oman and Iran have increased considerably in the two first two months of the current Iranian year, which started in March 21, 2022.

The volume of trade ties between the two countries stood at $1.35 billion in the calendar year 1400 (March 2021-March 2022) and it is hoped to reach about $2 billion by the end of the current Iranian year.

During the Monday visit, Iran and Oman signed 12 cooperation documents and memorandums of understanding for the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The documents were signed by the two countries' ministers and high-ranking officials in such fields as energy, politics, transportation, diplomacy, economy, tourism, sports and the environment, Press TV reported.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of President Raeisi and Oman's Sultan.

Since taking office in August, Ebrahim Raeisi has emphasized the need for more trade and economic cooperation with Arab countries in the Persian Gulf.

His administration has reached major agreements with Qatar while trade delegates have been dispatched to the United Arab Emirates and Oman in recent months to explore increased economic ties with those states.