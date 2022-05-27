Italy ready to invest in Iran health sector

TEHRAN - Italian and Iranian companies will soon cooperate in the field of medical and health equipment, Giuseppe Perrone, the Italian Ambassador in Tehran said in his visit to the 23rd Iran Health International Exhibition.

Plans have been prepared for the joint production between Iran and Italy as well as the investment of Italian companies in the field of medical and health equipment in Iran soon, he highlighted.

In Italy, there are good opportunities to cooperate and use the knowledge of Iranian businesses, especially knowledge-based companies in the field of medical equipment and health, and we would welcome the presence of these companies to operate in Italy, he further emphasized.

Attending this event can help expand further relations not only in the field of trade but also in the field of science and investment between the two countries, Perrone said.

Plans have been prepared for launching joint production projects. Stating that the importance of this exhibition made the Italian pavilion the largest foreign pavilion in this international exhibition, he noted that it was very important for us to participate in this event, which is on a par with other health exhibitions in the world.

The 23rd International Exhibition of Medical, Dental, Laboratory, and Pharmaceutical Equipment (Iran Health 2022) is the largest and first important trade-based event in the field of health in Iran and the second in West Asia [Middle East].

Held on May 24- 27, the event was participated by 434 domestic companies and 18 foreign exhibitors.

Iran’s health sector and development

Based on innovative indicators of health technology development in 2021, Iran was ranked 60th among 132 countries, which shows an improvement of 60 steps compared to 2014, the deputy health minister for research and technology, has announced.

A total of 1,670 knowledge-based firms are operating in the health sector, ISNA quoted Younes Panahi as saying.

He added that there are 13 science and technology parks and 95 technology growth centers in the field of health, while 343 technological products have so far been licensed, and 335 inventions in medical sciences have been patented.

The health technology development is evaluated by the Global Innovation Index with seven indicators, including institutional structure, human capital and research, infrastructure, market and business complexity, technological knowledge, and creativity, he explained.

In June 2021, Ahmed al-Mandhari, the World Health Organization director for Eastern Mediterranean Region, said the Islamic Republic of Iran is a role model for primary health care.

For the past four decades, its PHC network has aimed to ensure that people have timely access to affordable, accessible, and acceptable essential health services, he explained.

“At the outset of the COVID-19 epidemic, the Islamic Republic of Iran made its primary health care system a core part of its national response. This PHC infrastructure allowed systematic outreach activities for early case detection, contact tracing, and triage for hospital referral (if necessary) by community health workers.

FB/MG



