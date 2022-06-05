Bushehr tourism department gets set to restore mansion 

TEHRAN – Golshan mansion in the historical texture of southwestern Bushehr province is scheduled to undergo some rehabilitation work in the near future, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

A budget of 20 billion rials ($67,000) has been allocated to the project, Nasrollah Ebrahimi explained on Wednesday.

The project involves strengthening the structure as well as repairing the damaged parts, he noted.



The historical structure, which is ceded to the private sector, is planned to turn into an accommodation center after being fully restored, the official added.

Back in January, a province’s tourism official said that the historical texture of Bushehr holds the potential to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

However, before developing a dossier, the historical texture needs to be revived and restored properly, the official added.

Such places, which are usually significant tourist attractions as well, are meant to keep culture and customs alive around the world, he noted.

The historical texture of Bushehr is one of these unique areas and with the full cooperation of its residents and related organizations and departments, it would be qualified to be registered on the UNESCO World Heritage list in the future, he explained.

ABU/AFM

