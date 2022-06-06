Restoration begins on historical castle in Yazd

TEHRAN –A historical fortification in Ashkezar, the central province of Yazd, has undergone some rehabilitation works, Ashkezar’s tourism chief has said.

The project involves strengthening the foundation as well as repairing the walls and exterior decorations, CHTN quoted Mehdi Jamalian as saying on Monday.

Covering an area of 2,400 square meters, the historical structure has four towers and some significant decorations, he noted.

Dating back to the Zandieh period (1751–1794), fortification has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

From very early history to modern times, defensive walls have often been necessary for cities to survive in an ever-changing world of invasion and conquest.

Fortifications in antiquity were designed primarily to defeat attempts at the escalade, and to the defense of territories in warfare, and were also used to solidify rule in a region during peacetime.

Uruk in ancient Sumer (Mesopotamia) is one of the world’s oldest known walled cities. The Ancient Egyptians also built fortresses on the frontiers of the Nile Valley to protect against invaders from neighboring territories.

Many of the fortifications of the ancient world were built with mud brick, often leaving them no more than mounds of dirt for today’s archaeologists.

ABU/ AFM