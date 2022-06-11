Exhibition industry conference held in Tehran

TEHRAN – Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry organized and held an exhibition industry conference on Saturday at the Iran International Conference Center on the occasion of the Global Exhibitions Day (GED), IRIB reported.

The event was attended by senior officials including Head of Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak and Managing Director of Iran International Exhibition Company (IIEC) Houman Razdar as well as company representatives and recognized people active in the exhibition industry.

The slogan of the conference was the significant role of physical exhibitions and trade events in the growth and improvement of the global economy.

EF/MA