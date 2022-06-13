Iranian para powerlifters to compete at 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships

TEHRAN – Iran’s men’s and women’s para powerlifting team will participate at the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships in Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

The competition will take place from 15 to 20 June and it will be the first out of four World Para Powerlifting regional championships to take place this year.

The last edition was held in Kitakyushu, Japan, in 2018. As four years ago, the event will be open to athletes from outside the two continents.

China is the favorite to top the medals table as the most decorated nation from the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. Chinese athletes won seven golds and six silver medals at the Games.

The tournament will bring 231 athletes from 33 countries together in South Korea.

Iran registered female athletes for the first time and powerlifters are on their journey towards Paris 2024.

Iran’s men’s team:

59kg: Mohsen Bakhtiar

65kg: Amir Jafari, Ali Seifi

80kg: Rouhollah Rostami

97kg: Hamed Solhipour

107kg: Saman Razi, Aliakbar Gharibshahi

+107kg: Mehdi Sayadi



Iran’s women’s team:

67kg: Fatemeh Ansari

73kg: Zeynab Yaghoubi

86kg: Samaneh Hoda Aq-qale