Iran’s Solhipour takes gold at 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships

TEHRAN - Iran’s Hamed Solhipour won a gold medal in the up to 97 kg weight class of the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships on Wednesday.

He won the gold with totlal lift of 665kg.

Yan Panpan from China took the silver medal, while Khusniddin Usmanov from Uzbekistan took the bronze.

The 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships take place from June 15 to 20 in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The event has brought 231 athletes from 33 countries across the six days of competition.

It is the first of four Regional Championships in the 2022 Para powerlifting season followed by the Americas, Africa, and European Open Championships.

The competition is divided in to 10 weight classes each in men’s women’s categories. Athletes compete in a single weight class. The event will end with the men’s, women’s, and mixed team events.

Iran registered female athletes for the first time and powerlifters are on their journey towards Paris 2024.