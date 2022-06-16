Iran’s Bakhtiar wins gold and silver at 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian Para powerlifter Mohsen Bakhtiar claimed two medals at the 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships on Thursday.

Bakhtiar seized a gold medal with personal best lift of 185kg and 543kg in total in the Men’s Up to 59kg.

El Salvador’s Herbert Aceituno won a gold medal in total and the bronze medal went to Chinese Qi Yongkai.

Iran’s Hamed Solhipour had won two gold medal in the up to 97 kg weight class on Day 1.

The 2022 Asia Oceania Open Championships take place from June 15 to 20 in Pyeongtaek, South Korea. The event has brought 231 athletes from 33 countries across the six days of competition.

It is the first of four Regional Championships in the 2022 Para powerlifting season followed by the Americas, Africa, and European Open Championships.

The competition is divided in to 10 weight classes each in men’s women’s categories. Athletes compete in a single weight class. The event will end with the men’s, women’s, and mixed team events.

Iran registered female athletes for the first time and powerlifters are on their journey towards Paris 2024.