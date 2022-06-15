Ayatollah Khamenei meets Turkmenistan president

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei met on Wednesday with Serdar Berdimuhamedow, the president of Turkmenistan, and his entourage.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei called for deepening relations in the interest of both countries. “The policy of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to expand relations with neighboring countries, and this is a completely correct policy,” he said.

He stressed that overcoming the obstacles depends on the serious determination of the two countries to expand relations. “Of course, friendly relations between Iran and Turkmenistan are opposed by regional and international opponents, but obstacles must be overcome,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized, “The Joint Cooperation Commission between the two countries should be seriously active and the agreements should be finalized with continuous follow-up.”

The meeting was also attended by Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The Turkmen president, for his part, said, “The Turkmen government's priority is to expand relations with its neighbors, and we are working to further strengthen the good relations between the two countries in various fields, especially gas, electricity and freight, as well as the implementation of major projects, according to the cooperation documents signed today.”

Referring to the 30th anniversary of the relations between the two countries, the Turkmen president addressed the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and said, “On behalf of myself and the people of Turkmenistan, I thank you for your constant support in deepening Iran-Turkmenistan relations.”

Earlier in the day, President Berdimuhamedow met with Raisi and the two presidents then held a joint press conference.

“Your visit with a high-ranking delegation of the friendly, brotherly and neighborly country of Turkmenistan could be a turning point in relations between the two countries,” Ayatollah Raisi said at the presser, addressing Berdimuhamedow, according to the official website of the Iranian presidency.

“We have had good relations with Turkmenistan for the past three decades,” he said, adding, "My visit to Ashgabat last year could further activate the cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan, especially in the field of gas swap, transit, and transportation, and good steps were taken in these areas."

Stating that the capacities for cooperation between the two countries are more than the current level of relations, Ayatollah Raisi said, "In the fields of economy, trade, water, electricity and gas, there are good capacities and areas in the two countries to expand cooperation beyond the current level. The agreements and memoranda of understanding signed today between the two countries can enhance cooperation between the two countries to a higher level."

The president described the relations between Iran and Turkmenistan as more than just neighborly relations, adding, "The relations between the two countries are brotherly, civilizational, cultural and, in a word, very close. These deep relations between the two nations and the two countries can pave the way for many collaborations."

Appreciating the efforts of the former President of Turkmenistan in developing relations between the two countries, Ayatollah Raisi said, "I hope that the two countries will take good steps to develop relations in the new era."