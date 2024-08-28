Expanding relations with Turkmenistan a top priority: Leader

TEHRAN – During a meeting with Turkmenistan’s national leader on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei underscored the importance of strengthening relations with Turkmenistan, emphasizing that it is a top priority for Tehran.

He emphasized that, while Iran and Turkmenistan have experienced significant growth in their bilateral relations in recent years, there remain numerous untapped opportunities for further cooperation that must be explored.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that expanding relations based on mutual interests is advantageous for both Tehran and Ashgabat. “We hope that with the presence of the newly elected government of Dr. Pezeshkian, the matters related to expanding relations between the two countries will continue with increased vigor and strength,” he said.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution pointed to the strong motivation of Pezeshkian to expand relations with Turkmenistan and noted that Farzaneh Sadegh, the Minister of Roads and Urban Development, will also work to advance the agreements between the two countries in her role as head of the joint commission to achieve favorable outcomes.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the comments made by the National Leader of Turkmenistan concerning collaborative projects between the two countries, particularly the North-South Transport Corridor and the development of the Turkmenistan gas pipeline. He emphasized the significance of these initiatives, noting that their successful implementation, with the involvement of Iranian experts and specialists, will further reinforce the strong bonds between Iran and Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, which was also attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov characterized Iran and Turkmenistan as being akin to relatives. “I had good, constructive negotiations with the President in Tehran, and I am hopeful that the agreements we signed will yield positive results,” he stated.

The National Leader of Turkmenistan commemorated the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, recognizing his significant contributions to strengthening relations between the two countries. He added that “the long and shared border between Turkmenistan and Iran has always been and will continue to be a border of peace and friendship, and we are prepared to expand relations in all areas.”

Iran, Turkmenistan sign multiple strategic agreements

In a prior Wednesday meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Turkmen leader, the two countries signed a number of strategic agreements, as announced by Pezeshkian.

"Strategic agreements between us and Turkmenistan have been signed, and we hope these interactions and agreements will lead to expanded cooperation in other areas,” Pezeshkian said in remarks to Iranian media. The President also revealed that he will soon visit Ashgabat to follow up on the agreements.

Berdimuhamedow echoed Pezeshkian's positive sentiments, confirming that the talks were held in a "friendly and brotherly atmosphere." He expressed hope that the negotiations will yield results and further strengthen the "brotherly relationship between Iran and Turkmenistan."

Berdimuhamedow highlighted key topics discussed during the talks, including "gas, energy, electricity, roads, and transportation." He expressed optimism that the outcomes will be "positive for the implementation of these plans."

He further emphasized the importance of a joint commission to oversee the implementation of the agreements, stating, "We also agreed to assign the follow-up of these cooperations to a joint commission so they can oversee the implementation of the plans."

Berdimuhamedow also emphasized the significance of these plans, not just at the bilateral level, but also "at the regional level." He extended an invitation for President Pezeshkian to visit Turkmenistan in the near future.