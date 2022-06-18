Pilots survive as F-14 fighter jet crashes in central Iran

TEHRAN - An F-14 fighter jet crashed on Saturday morning near the central city of Isfahan after its engine failed, but both pilots survived.

"This military plane faced a technical glitch in the engine,” Rasoul Motamedi, an Army public relations official told IRNA. “The pilot and co-pilot landed with parachutes, and were immediately taken to hospital for treatment."

In May, an F7 fighter jet crashed near Anarak in Isfahan, killing its two pilots.

An Army official told IRNA that a technical malfunction caused the incident.

MG