Annual manufacturing of 18m home appliance sets on agenda

TEHRAN – Manufacturing of home appliances in Iran is expected to reach 18 million sets in the current Iranian calendar year (ends on March 20, 2023), an official with Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry said.

According to Mohsen Shokrollahi, the director-general of the home appliances office at the ministry, there are currently 220 active home appliance manufacturing units in the country that managed to produce 16.5 million sets of products in the previous year, IRIB reported.

Considering the previous year’s data, the manufacturing of the said products is expected to increase by 1.5 million sets (about 10 percent) in the current year.

Shokrollahi put the country’s total value of home appliances exports in the previous Iranian calendar year at $300 million, saying: “With the new approach, we will increase last year's exports and provide strong support to the home appliance industry by reducing raw material tariffs.”

The official mentioned some of his ministry’s programs for supporting the domestic production of home appliances in the country and increasing the self-sufficiency rate in this industry, saying: “This year, we are pursuing an increase in both quantity and quality of home appliance production; in this regard, new plans have been set by our office, so that the domestic production in this sector is increasing and new investments have been made.”

He further mentioned the significant role of the home appliances industry in creating job opportunities in the country and noted that there are currently 300,000 people working in this industry.

Shokrollahi also referred to the Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry’s roadmap for the development of the country’s home appliances industry and said: “The roadmap for this industry is been formulated in collaboration with the country’s top think tanks and knowledge-based companies.”

Manufacturing of home appliances in Iran increased 7.56 percent during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its previous year, according to the Industry, Mining and Trade Ministry data.

Over the past few years, the Iranian government has been following a new strategy for supporting domestic production to neutralize the impacts of the U.S. sanctions while reducing the reliance of the economy on oil revenues.

The home appliances sector has been one of the pioneers in this regard and like many other areas, the production of home appliances has witnessed a significant rise in the past four years.

EF/MA