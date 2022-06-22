Abolfaz Najjarzadeh introduced Acting Caretaker of BMI

Abolfazl Najjarzadeh was named as acting caretaker of Bank Melli Iran (BMI) on Tuesday June 21, the Public Relations Department of Bank Melli Iran reported.

The introduction ceremony of new acting caretaker of the bank was held on Tuesday in the presence of CEO and other members of the Board of Directors of the bank.

Mohammad-Reza Farzin was the first speaker in the introduction ceremony that placed special emphasis on the specialty and competency of Dr. Najjarzadeh and said that the new acting caretaker of the bank enjoys widespread and several activities in the field of banking and for this reason, his potential and capability must be used efficiently in order to materialize most objectives of the bank.

To realize predetermined objectives of the bank, capacities of all management and expert divisions of the bank must be used optimally, Farzin underlined.

Dr. Najjarzadeh is one of the successful managers in the banking system of the country who has served and undertaken different responsibilities at the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Bank of Industry and Mine (BIM) and National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI).

At the end of the ceremony, CEO of the Bank Melli Iran wished evermore success for DR. Najjarzadeh in his new post.