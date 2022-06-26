Iran warns of American plot to foment sectarian war in Afghanistan

TEHRAN – Hassan Kazemi Qomi, Iran’s special envoy for Afghanistan, has warned about a U.S. plot to foment sectarian and ethnic war in Afghanistan as infighting raged in Balkhab district between the Taliban and a Hazara warlord.

The Iranian envoy said on Twitter that infighting in Bakhlab is directed by multinational spy agencies.

“The U.S.’s priority for creating targeted chaos in Afghanistan is to foment ethnic and sectarian war so that the Hazara and Tajiks are sacrificed on the altar of its plot and the Afghan crisis spills over into the region. War in Balkhab is preliminary American sedition,” Kazemi Qomi said on Twitter.

He also called on the Afghan leaders to keep a distance from the conflict in Balkhab and condemn it. “The driving force behind the conflict is the multinational intelligence agencies,” he noted.