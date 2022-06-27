John R. Erickson’s “Fiddle Playing Fox” comes to Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN – “The Case of the Fiddle Playing Fox” by the American cowboy and writer of children’s novels John R. Erickson has been published in Persian.

Translated by Farzad Farbod, the Persian edition was published by Cheshmeh with the original illustrations by Gerald L. Holmes.

In “The Case of the Fiddle Playing Fox”, Hank meets Frankie the Fox. When Hank discovers that Frankie’s fiddle music charms the ladies, he asks Frankie to help him win the heart of his one true love, Miss Beulah the Collie.

The book is from “Hank the Cowdog”, a long-running, ongoing series of children’s books written by Erickson and illustrated by Holmes.

The books follow Hank, a dog that views himself as the “Head of Ranch Security”. Hank suffers a superiority complex, and thinks he is smarter than everybody else. His intelligence is limited to that of the average dog.

In each book, Hank and other characters must deal with several events, issues and mysteries that occur at their Texas Panhandle home in Ochiltree County.

The name of the ranch is never mentioned in any of the stories.

The series began in 1982, with a couple of short stories about Hank and his friends; since then, over 70 printed books and seven audio-only books have been published.

“Hank the Cowdog” was previously published via Maverick Books, with Puffin Books holding the current American publishing rights in English. Each book features songs that Erickson performs in the audiobook editions.

The series has received awards and critical acclaim, and the books have sold more than eight million copies worldwide.

It has been published in several languages including Spanish, Danish, Persian and Chinese. In the 1980s, the first book was adapted into an animated segment for CBS Storybreak.

Photo: A poster for the Persian edition of John R. Erickson’s book “The Case of the Fiddle Playing Fox”.

MMS/YAW

