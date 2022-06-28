Iran to set up pavilion at JATA Tourism Expo

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran will be taking part in the JATA Tourism Expo Japan, which will be held in the Tokyo International Exhibition Center from September 22 to 25.

A selection of Iranian travel experts, tour operators, exhibitors, and craftspeople will run the country’s pavilion at the four-day international fair, the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts said in a press release on Monday.

According to organizers, JATA seeks to promote domestic, overseas, and inbound tourism. “Attracting over 150,000 visitors annually (from travel agents to tour operators and embassies), it is an absolute must for all the professionals in the sector.”

Furthermore, the event offers seminars, debates, a trade fair (with exhibitors from over 150 countries and regions), and great business opportunities.

A relatively hidden gem, and a backpacker’s dream, Iran holds vast potential as a holiday destination with stunning landscapes, numerous World Heritage sites, and above all, its hospitable people.

The country is often portrayed as “one of the safest to travel” by most visitors who experienced it, particularly solo female travelers and families, and the Lonely Planet calls its people the “friendliest in the world.”

The Islamic Republic expects to reap a bonanza from its numerous tourist spots such as bazaars, museums, mosques, bridges, bathhouses, madrasas, mausoleums, churches, towers, and mansions, of which 26 are inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list. Under the 2025 Tourism Vision Plan, Iran aims to increase the number of tourist arrivals from 4.8 million in 2014 to 20 million in 2025.

