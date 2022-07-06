Charity foundation supports 2,500 knowledge-based firms

TEHRAN – Barekat Charity Foundation, affiliated with the Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam, supports 2,500 knowledge-based companies in the end of the current [Iranian calendar] year, ending March 20, 2023.

Considering the fact that there are 6,000 knowledge-based companies operating in the country, supporting 2,500 of them can lead to great changes in the field of job creation, Mohammad Torkamaneh, the CEO of Barekat Foundation said.

Meetings of knowledge-based committees of Barekat Foundation with technology parks in different provinces are being held in order to identify and support companies that are ready to launch job creation projects, he explained.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”.

The Foundation's export company has also been registered and has started its activity focusing on exporting the products of entrepreneurs to foreign markets, he noted.

The foundation is committed to building 2,700 schools with 14,000 classrooms, as well as launching 5,000 small businesses in deprived areas over the current [Iranian calendar] year which began on March 21.

Headquarters for Executing the Order of the Imam was founded in 1989. In the Iranian calendar year, 1386 (March 2017-March 2018) Barekat Charity Foundation- the social arm of the organization- with the aim of promoting social justice was established.

Socio-economic empowerment of communities by encouraging entrepreneurship prioritizing breadwinner women, developing infrastructures such as water supply and power grids, building roads, constructing schools and increasing educational spaces, promoting health for all, and granting non-repayable loans and insurance, especially in less developed areas and regions most affected by 1980s war and natural disasters are of the priorities of the charity foundation.

Strengthening knowledge-based companies is on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

The Leader has called on all Iranians, including citizens and government officials, to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

FB/MG