Kazakhstan grants visa-free access to Iranian nationals

TEHRAN – Kazakhstan has decided to exempt Iranian nationals from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to two weeks in a move to support tourism.

From July 8, Kazakhstan has introduced a unilateral visa-free regime for up to 14 days for Iranian citizens, the Astana Times reported on Monday.

Moreover, the privilege has been granted to citizens from India and China. “According to the visa-free regime conditions, citizens of India, Iran, and China will be able to enter and stay in Kazakhstan without a visa for up to 14 calendar days from the moment of border crossing. Trips for private, tourist, and business purposes are available under a visa-free regime.”

The visa-free regime does not grant the right to work or perform any paid activity in Kazakhstan. For this, one should get a work permit in advance.

Following the lifting of restrictive measures, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to restore and expand international air routes. From July 7, Qazaq Air has launched regular flights to Baku from Aktobe twice a week.

Additionally, the Kazakh side and the State Committee for Transport and Roads of Bashkortostan have agreed to launch regular passenger flights between Nur-Sultan and Ufa.

Last month, Kazakhstan reportedly announced its plan to establish a visa-free regime with 100 countries.

