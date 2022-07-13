Construction operation of 1.383m National Housing Movement units begins

TEHRAN- The operation started for the construction of 1,383,513 units of National Housing Movement throughout the country by the fourth Iranian calendar month Tir (began on June 22), Ministry of Transport and Urban Development announced.

Of the mentioned units, 954,238 units are in different stages of physical progress, and the ground has been broken for the construction of 429,275 units.

As announced in a meeting to review the strategies for organizing the housing market, the first series of National Housing Movement units will be delivered to the applicants in the second half of the present Iranian calendar year (September 23, 2022-March 20, 2023).

The mentioned meeting, held on June 15, was attended by Transport and Urban Development Minister Rostam Qasemi and Vice President for Economic Affairs Mohsen Rezaei.

On June 11, the minister said, “With the support of the parliament and the credit provided for the facilities of National Housing Movement, we will proceed according to the schedule”.

After National Housing Action Plan (started in 2018), National Housing Movement is the government’s second major program to provide affordable housing units for the low-income classes.

The operation for the construction of 209,212 residential units of National Housing Movement began in early February.

The ceremony to begin the mentioned operation and also to launch some development projects in the housing sector was attended by the transport and urban development minister.

National Housing Movement to construct four million housing units in four years is one of the major plans of the current government in the housing sector.

According to the plan, out of these four million residential units, 3.2 million units will be constructed in cities and 800,000 units in villages, some of these units are currently being constructed after providing lands and preparing the necessary conditions.

Land supply was the first condition for the realization of the national movement plan and housing construction, in this regard, a series of measures were taken by the government and Ministry of Transport and Urban Development. According to the latest statistics, the lands of 2.8 million housing units of National Housing Movement have been provided by the ministry.

Although, studies show that the provision of land and financial resources are two serious obstacles to the construction of this number of residential units.

MA/MA