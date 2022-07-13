Quarterly non-oil export to Oman jumps 168% year on year

TEHRAN- The value of Iran’s non-oil export to Oman jumps 168 percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), from that of the same quarter in the previous year, the spokesman of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Ruhollah Latifi said that Iran exported commodities worth $331 million to Oman in the three-month period of this year.

Increasing non-oil exports to the neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government has been pursuing in recent years.

Last month, the head of Iran-Oman Joint Chamber of Commerce said that a special barter system will be established in trade between Iran and Oman.

Mohsen Zarabi made the remarks pointing to the 145-percent growth in trade between the two countries in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-May 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Zarabi has also said that the trade between Iran and Oman is expected to reach $2 billion by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2023).

He made the remarks in the annual ordinary general assembly of the mentioned chamber held at the place of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), saying, “Considering the upward trend of trade with this country [Oman], it is predicted that by the end of the year, we will record 1.2 billion exports and $2 billion of trade”.

Last year, the trade between the two countries reached $1.336 billion, indicating a growth of 57 percent compared to the preceding year, Zarabi said.

He said that in the first two months of the current Iranian calendar year, exports to Oman reached $283 million with a growth of 28 percent, noting that the figure in the import sector increased by 187 percent to $128 million dollars.

According to Zarabi, the trade between the two countries reached $331 million in the mentioned two months, registering a growth of 145 percent.

The official further noted that agreements have been reached to increase Iranian exports to the Arab country, saying: "One of the ways to increase trade is to introduce Iranian commodities to Omani traders and raise awareness; This is possible by sending trade delegations and holding exhibitions in this country."

In late May, Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak and Omani Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef met and agreed on creating a roadmap for the expansion of trade relations and also discussed the establishment of an Iranian trade center in Muscat.

Speaking in this meeting, Peyman-Pak voiced the readiness of his organization and the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade for providing the necessary infrastructure for expanding trade exchanges between the two countries.

He also proposed signing a roadmap for trade cooperation between Iran and Oman, which was welcomed by the Omani minister.

Mentioning some of the challenges in the way of developing economic cooperation between Tehran and Muscat, Peyman-Pak said that talks were underway between the ministries and private institutions of the two countries to resolve the problems related to transportation and banking relations.

MA/MA