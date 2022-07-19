Iran shines at International Chemistry Olympiad

TEHRAN – Iranian students grabbed two gold and two silver medals at the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) which was held in Tianjin, China, on July 10.

Mohammad-Hossein Barekati and Iliya Kahvand won the gold medals, while Amir-Hossein Razavi and Amir-Mohammad Hosseini snatched the silver medals.

The International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) is an annual competition for the world’s most talented chemistry students at the secondary school level.

Over the past Iranian calendar year, which ended on March 20, Iranian students won seven gold medals, 11 silver medals, and nine bronze medals at different international Olympiads.

All participants are ranked based on their individual scores and no official team scores are given. Gold medals are awarded to the top 12% of students, silver medals are awarded to the next 22% of students, and bronze medals are awarded to the next 32% of students.

Attended by 83 countries, the 54th International Chemistry Olympiad was held with the slogan of ‘Change, Creation, Fusion’.

Iran named IBO Steering Committee member

Saman Hosseinkhani of Iran was selected as a member of the International Biology Olympiad (IBO) Steering Committee, which represents the IBO association legally and manages its daily affairs.

The achievement came after the Iranian team ranked first in the world, winning four gold medals at the 33rd International Biology Olympiad (IBO 2022), which was held from July 10 to 18 in Yerevan, Armenia.

Previously, Iranian students won 2 silver and 3 bronze medals in the International Physics Olympiad 2022, held online from July 11 to 14 and hosted by Switzerland, and won three gold medals and three silver medals, ranking 8th in the International Mathematical Olympiad, which was held in Oslo, Norway.

According to the Ministry of Education, Iranian students have won 192 gold medals, 371 silver medals, and 204 bronze medals since 2005, IRNA reported.

