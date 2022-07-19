Iranian musicians honored at Global Music Awards

TEHRAN – Several Iranian musicians have been honored at the Global Music Awards.

Puya Sarai won a silver medal in the well-known American international music competition which celebrates independent musicians, the organizers announced Saturday.

Sarai received the medal for his composition “Boghz”, a single that features Salar Aqili on vocals.

Four Iranian musicians also won bronze medals.

The Saeidi Bothers, the traditional Iranian song duo of Ali and Mohammad Saeidi, were given a medal for their single “Youth” composed by Hamid Lali. Santur player Amir-Hossein Moallem also contributed to the piece.

Composer Arman Mansha’i was honored for his new-age piece “Dreams”.

A bronze medal was awarded to Hesam Sadafinejad for “Plasco”, a piece he released in January in memory of 16 firefighters and a number of citizens who were killed in the collapse of Tehran’s 17-storey mega mall Plasco on January 19, 2017.

Iranian musicians failed to receive a gold medal in any category of this edition of the Global Music Awards.

In the previous edition held in January, Iranian composer Farhad Harati won a gold medal for his cinematic choral music, “The Sacred Earth”.

The album featuring eleven tracks has been recorded at Zang Records with Naamira, a choral ensemble of young musicians.

In 2021, the Iranian crossover classical new age band Lyra Duet won a gold medal for their debut album “Tehran-Mars”, which was released in 2016, and went on to win the Iranian Music House Award for the classical/new age album of the year.

Among the latest edition’s gold medal winners is American musician Heidi Breyer who received the prize for her classical piece “Amor Aeternus: A Requiem for the Common Man”.

Italian jazz instrumentalist Jacopo Ferrazza was honored for his contribution to “Fantasia”, and the gold medal for female vocalist went to American jazz singer Lyn Stanley for her “Novel Noel”.

Venezuelan singer Eleazar Mora won the gold medal for female vocalist for his “Javier Solis una Orquestra y una Voz, Vol. 2”.

The Ensemble for These Times from America won a gold medal for “The Guernica Project”, while Skyline Jazz Band from Taiwan was honored for their “City Silhouette”.

Elisabet Franch from Spain for “Franch Plays Franck”, Larry Mitchell from America for “The Light Within” and Jessica McMann from Canada for “Incandescent Tales” also won gold medals.

Photo: A poster for “Youth” by Saeidi Brothers.

