Manuel Fernandes signs for Sepahan

TEHRAN - Manuel Henrique Tavares Fernandes joined Iranian football club Sepahan on Saturday.

The 36-year-old midfielder has penned a one-year contract with Sepahan for an undisclosed fee.

Fernandes started his playing career in Benfica in 2004 and has played in English teams Portsmouth and Everton and Spanish side Valencia.

He was a member of Portugal national team from 2005 to 2018 and has played 15 times for the Navigators and scored three goals. He represented Portugal in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Sepahan on Saturday also completed the signing of Burundian winger Elvis Kamsoba.

The Isfahan based football club are determined to win Iran league after nine years.