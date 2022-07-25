25 disabled people trained as crafters in Yazd

TEHRAN – A total of 25 physically-challenged people have recently been trained as crafters in the central province of Yazd, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The courses were held in two fields of traditional pottery and painting on pottery, Abdolmajid Arabi explained on Monday.

The courses aimed at empowering disabled people by providing job opportunities for them, the official added.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next.

ABU/AFM



