World Giving Index: Iran 32nd ‘most generous country’

TEHRAN – Iran has been named the 32nd most generous country among 114 countries by the World Giving Index 2021.

The ranking is done based on the three indices of ‘helping a stranger’, ‘donating money’, and ‘volunteering time’.

Iran is 38th in helping a stranger, 23rd in donating money, and 92nd in volunteering time.

With an overall score of 39, Iran ranked higher than countries such as Canada, Poland, Netherlands, Denmark, Iceland, and Norway.

Indonesia has the highest Index score overall with an improved score of 69, up from 59 the last time a yearly Index was published in 2018. More than eight in 10 Indonesians donated money in 2020 and the country has a much higher than average rate of volunteering.

Zakat is a traditional form of Islamic charity practiced widely in Indonesia, the proceeds of which are redistributed to the needy. Reports suggest that Zakat payments globally were particularly high in 2020 as a response to the pandemic.

Kenya, Nigeria, Myanmar, Australia, Ghana, New Zealand, Uganda, Kosovo, and Thailand came second to tenth in the ranking.

The ranking is based upon data from Gallup’s World View World Poll, an ongoing research project that was carried out in 114 countries in 2020.

Together those countries represent more than 90% of the world’s population. The survey asks questions on many different aspects of life today including giving behavior.

In most countries surveyed, 1,000 questionnaires are completed by a representative sample of individuals living across the country.

The coverage area is the entire country including rural areas. The sampling frame represents the entire civilian, non-institutionalized, aged 15 and older population of the entire country.

In some bigger countries, larger samples are collected, while in a small number of countries, the poll covers 500 to 1,000 people but still features a representative sample.

