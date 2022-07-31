TEDPIX falls 17,000 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 17,353 points to 1.423 million on Sunday (the second day of Iranian calendar week).

As reported, over 6.166 billion securities worth 36.429 trillion rials (about $131.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 14,857 points, and the second market’s index lost 28,408 points.

TSE is on the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

