Tehran municipality approves $11m for Arbaeen

TEHRAN – A total of 300 billion rials (nearly $11 million) has been approved for the Arbaeen pilgrimage by the municipality of Tehran, Mehdi Chamran, chairman of Tehran City Council, has announced.

Tehran municipality allocated 300 billion rials (nearly $11 million) to provide essential services, facilities, and equipment, as well as help to create bases needed by Iranian pilgrims, he noted, ISNA reported on Sunday.

The budget aims to provide essential services, facilities, and equipment, as well as help to create bases needed by Iranian pilgrims. The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims, and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals.

This year Arbaeen falls on September 17.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus, some 2 to 3 million Iranians attended annually in the Arbaeen march. However, last year, the rituals were held virtually to avoid the transmission of the disease.

FB/MG

