Iranian FM censures Pelosi’s ‘provocative’ visit to Taiwan

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on Wednesday reprimanded a visit by U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi to the self-ruled island of Taiwan, saying “provocative moves” by the U.S. are threatening international peace and stability.

“Provocative moves of the U.S. have turned into the source of threat to international peace and stability,” Amir Abdollahian tweeted in Chinese language.

Respect to the territorial integrity of countries is a fundamental basic of international law, Iran’s chief diplomat said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for one China within this framework is indisputable,” Amir Abdollahian added.

Earlier, Iran’s ambassador to Beijing, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh, also reacted strongly to the visit of Pelosi to Taiwan, saying China has right to safeguard its territorial integrity by all possible means.

“Iran strongly believes in One-China Policy and regards Taiwan as an indivisible part of China. Once again U.S. has interfered in internal affairs of nations. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a trespass and China has the right to safeguard its territorial integrity by any means,” the ambassador wrote on his Twitter account.