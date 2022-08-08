ICCIMA to host ECO CCI general assembly meeting

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) is going to host the 20th general assembly meeting of the ECO Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ECO CCI)’s Iranian Committee in Tehran on August 29.

As reported, the main goal of this assembly is to determine a new roadmap for the activities of the mentioned committee, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Last week, the board members of the Iranian committee to ECO CCI convened in Tehran where they made the necessary decisions for hosting the chamber’s 20th general assembly by the ICCIMA.

Based on the decision made by the Iranian committee, the 30th meeting of the ECO CCI executive committee will also be held in Tehran on the same date.

They also picked Sama Farkhondeh Nejad as the new ECO CCI director general who replaced Mohammad Reza Karbasi.

The rotating presidency of ECO CCI was handed over from Turkey to Iran in early march for a 3-year term.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Republic of Turkey established the ECO CCI in 1990 in accordance with Article 30 of the Treaty of Izmir, (1977).

This was preceded by the signing of the statute of the ECO CCI by the Heads of the National Chambers of the founding members in 1989 in Istanbul.

Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are other member countries of ECO CCI.

