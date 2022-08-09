Amir Abdollahian says final deal should safeguard Iran's rights

TEHRAN- A final deal in the JCPOA revival negotiations, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, should respect Iran's rights and ensure the lifting of the country's sanctions.

As the most recent round of negotiations came to an end in Vienna on Monday, he made the statement during a phone conversation with Josep Borrell, the EU's top diplomat for foreign affairs and security policy.

The Iranian foreign minister highlighted that the country’s negotiating team came to the talks with determination and seriousness to reach a long-lasting deal and they offered helpful suggestions to resolve the remaining issues.

He added that all sides are expected to demonstrate resolve and sincerity to achieve a final draft of an agreement and that the Iranian delegation has notified EU coordinator Enrique Mora of the Islamic Republic's views and concerns regarding his recommendations.

Borrell said that he thought the most recent round of the Vienna negotiations had resulted in progress and praised them.

“My assessment of this phase of talks is positive. We, as coordinators, will continue our efforts to bring the views of the parties closer together to reach a deal that is good for all sides,” Borrell said.

He said that the European Union will keep trying to bring the various parties together until a favorable outcome was reached.

The Iranian foreign minister expressed optimism that a deal would be reached by adopting a pragmatic attitude and leaving aside divisive positions, particularly on the part of the U.S. officials.

